Boy Dies After Being Found in Hot Tub at Lake Tahoe Resort

Authorities say a four-year-old boy is dead after he was found in a hot tub at a Lake Tahoe resort in what appears to be an accident.

Police say the boy from Redwood City, California, was found Sunday afternoon at Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline, Nevada.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the child was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)