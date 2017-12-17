Evelyn Mount Christmas Meal Drive

Today through Saturday, the 23rd, Evelyn Mount is hosting a Christmas Meal Drive.

You can stop by her home at 2530 Cannan Street to pick up a bag of food from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day through the 23rd. There are also stocking stuffers and kids toys available.

This drive is open to any Reno/Sparks Resident. They do ask that you bring a photo ID and proof of residence, such as an energy or telephone bill.