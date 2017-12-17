This Sunday, Catholic Charities is hosting their annual "Operation Stocking Stuffer" Event.

Their goal this year is to make 800 stockings for the event to distribute to children in rural areas of Nevada.

All volunteers were invited to help put together these stockings at St. Vincent's Dining Room at 325 Valley Road from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They say there were 800 kids pre-registered for the event, which included games donated by Circus Circus, a visit with Santa and other fun activities.