Reno Firefighters Host Holiday Party for Children in Need

Reno firefighters will turn the Reno Ballroom into a center of holiday activities for children in need on Sunday.

Young children, from ages 6 - 12 are pre-selected by the Washoe County School District, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Pathfinders Children's Ministry and the Family Shelter.

Reno firefighters and police officers, their families and other volunteers will host this 17th annual children's holiday party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The children will be able to participate in a number of activities including, ornament making, playing games, face painting and more. Santa will be there to visit with the kids, and then they will be taken to the "Toy Room," where they can select a special Christmas present.

The Silver Legacy will be donating hot lunches for the 13th consecutive year, through the efforts of Gary Carano.

They tell us that last year, an estimated 100 children and 175 volunteers gathered for the party. This event is annually supported by donations from City of Reno employees, local businesses, artists and various other volunteers.

The first children's holiday party was back in 2001.