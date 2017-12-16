Early Morning Duplex Fire Injures 1, Kills Cat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Early Morning Duplex Fire Injures 1, Kills Cat

Posted: Updated:

One woman is recovering from her injuries after a fire at a home in Reno Saturday morning. 

Reno firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a duplex on Pine Street, just west of River Rock, at around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the  living room of the home and moved to the attic. Crews were able to completely extinguish the fire at around 7:30 a.m. 

Fire crews say a woman suffered minor burns to her hands and was transported to the hospital. A cat was killed in the blaze. 

RFD says the home is unlivable, the Red Cross is assisting those affected.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.