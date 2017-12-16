Early Morning Duplex Fire Injures 1, Kills Cat

One woman is recovering from her injuries after a fire at a home in Reno Saturday morning.

Reno firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a duplex on Pine Street, just west of River Rock, at around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the living room of the home and moved to the attic. Crews were able to completely extinguish the fire at around 7:30 a.m.

Fire crews say a woman suffered minor burns to her hands and was transported to the hospital. A cat was killed in the blaze.

RFD says the home is unlivable, the Red Cross is assisting those affected.