Missing Woman Found Safe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Missing Woman Found Safe

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police have located a 54-year-old woman reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Police say Kathleen Diesner went missing in the area of Lake Bar and Grill in Spanish Springs around noon.  Officers say she was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket and dark blue exercise pants with a swirl design. 

Anyone who knows where Diesner may be is asked to call Sparks Police at 353-2231

