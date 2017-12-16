Man Arrested after Pointing Gun at Firefighters

Reno Police have arrested a man for pointing a gun at Reno firefighters early Saturday afternoon.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to 6004 Plumas St #G to assist Reno Fire. The Reno Fire Department originally responded on a report of a possible gas leak coming from inside of the apartment. Reno Fire approached the front of the apartment and the single occupant, 48-year-old Michael Whiteford, opened door and pointed a gun at two of the firefighters.

Whiteford immediately closed at the door and the firefighters retreated and called the police.

Upon arriving in the area, officers communicated with Whiteford through the phone. He came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. They say he was intoxicated and officers are unsure why he pointed the gun.

The gun was recovered and no residents of the apartment complex were injured.

NV Energy responded to the scene and confirmed there was a small gas leak coming from inside of the apartment; however, it was repaired and there is no risk to residents in the area.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Secret Witness at 322-4900.