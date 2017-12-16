Rep. Ruben Kihuen will not seek re-election, but will serve rest of term

Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen has decided to not seek re-election, this after being accused of sexual harassment by two women.

The congressman denies the allegations of the two women and says he will finish out the rest of his term.

Congress Kihuen's Statement:

"Nothing is more important to me than my family and serving my constituents. It is the greatest honor of my life to represent Nevada’s Fourth District as a Member of the United States House of Representatives.

"The support and encouragement of my constituents provides me with the strength and guidance to represent Nevada to the best of my abilities.

"I want to state clearly again that I deny the allegations in question. I am committed to fully cooperating with the House Ethics Committee and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Due process and the presumption of innocence are bedrock legal principles which have guided our nation for centuries, and they should not be lost to unsubstantiated hearsay and innuendo.

"However, the allegations that have surfaced would be a distraction from a fair and thorough discussion of the issues in a reelection campaign. Therefore, it is in the best interests of my family and my constituents to complete my term in Congress and not seek reelection."

On December 14th, a second women spoke out against Rep. Kihuen, read more about it here.

And, in light of news that Congressman Ruben Kihuen will not seek re-election, DCCC Communications Director Meredith Kelly released the following statement:

“The DCCC has a recent, proven track record of winning open seats in Nevada, and will do it again in 2018. This is a fundamentally Democratic district, which will be all but impossible for Republicans to overcome when combined with their inability to recruit strong candidates, the overwhelming grassroots energy behind Democrats, and their cruel, anti-middle class agenda."

"Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District will remain in Democrats’ hands.”