Early Saturday Morning Fire Damages Apartment, Multiple Injuries

The Reno Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

They say, on arrival, firefighters found a quarter of the brick duplex engulfed in fire. Reno Police officers evacuated residents to safety.

The fire crews quickly knocked down the fire in the living room, but the there was still a heavy fire load inside. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire in the walls and attic until 6:30 a.m. 

They say there were multiple injuries, including one resident who suffered burn injuries and was treated on scene, and later transported to the hospital. 

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation. One pet died on scene. 

Red Cross is providing shelter to the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.