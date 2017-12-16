7th Annual Ugly Sweater Wine Walk - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

7th Annual Ugly Sweater Wine Walk

The Reno Riverwalk District is hosting their 7th annual Ugly Sweater Wine Walk today, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Safe Embrace.

The Wine Walk will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th. Come dressed in ugly sweaters because a special edition to this month's wine walk is an online ugly sweater selfie contest via Facebook and Instagram. 

The event coordinators tell us that over the last six years, the event organizers have donated more than $86,000 to local non-profits. 

This month, they are supported Safe Embrace, an organization offering services to those suffering from domestic violence near Reno. 

To participate in the wine walk, purchase a decorate wine glass for a $20 wine-tasting fee. Be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. There will be twenty-plus participating merchant locations. 

For more information, visit www.RenoRiver.org

