Reno Firefighters Continue Holiday Food Basket Delivery Tradition

On Saturday, current and retired Reno firefighters and their families will continue their more than 80 year-old tradition of delivering holiday food baskets to pre-selected families. 

The firefighters will be distributing 150 baskets to families from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th. The families are selected for the program through referrals from community-based organizations and agencies. 

The program known to many as "Sam Saibini Christmas Food Basket Program" has grown over the years with most of the funding coming from members of the Reno Fire Department. Local businesses and individuals who have learned about the program also donate their services. 

