Project 150 Hosts "Free" Teen Shopping Day

Project 150 is hosting a shopping day for Northern Nevada High School Students at Stanley Steemer in Sparks Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., students can shop for free with a school I.D. They will be able to shop for new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies, hygiene items and more.

The Northern Nevada Project 150 chapter serves underprivileged students in 17 high schools in the Reno-Sparks area. To donate or learn more about Project 150, visit http://www.project150reno.org/.