Project 150 Hosts "Free" Teen Shopping Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Project 150 Hosts "Free" Teen Shopping Day

Posted: Updated:

Project 150 is hosting a shopping day for Northern Nevada High School Students at Stanley Steemer in Sparks Saturday morning. 

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., students can shop for free with a school I.D. They will be able to shop for new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies, hygiene items and more. 

The Northern Nevada Project 150 chapter serves underprivileged students in 17 high schools in the Reno-Sparks area. To donate or learn more about Project 150, visit http://www.project150reno.org/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.