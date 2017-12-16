Project 150 Hosts "Free" Teen Shopping Day

Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen has decided to not seek re-election, this after being accused of sexual harassment by two women.More >>
Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen has decided to not seek re-election, this after being accused of sexual harassment by two women.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
On Saturday, current and retired Reno firefighters and their families will continue their more than 80 year-old tradition of delivering holiday food baskets to pre-selected families.More >>
On Saturday, current and retired Reno firefighters and their families will continue their more than 80 year-old tradition of delivering holiday food baskets to pre-selected families.More >>
Project 150 is hosting a shopping day for Northern Nevada High School Students at Stanley Steemer in Sparks Saturday morning.More >>
Project 150 is hosting a shopping day for Northern Nevada High School Students at Stanley Steemer in Sparks Saturday morning.More >>
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - Officials say the massive wildfire that California has been battling since early December is now the third-largest in the state's history, with 259,000 acres burned so far and the flames only 40 percent contained.More >>
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - Officials say the massive wildfire that California has been battling since early December is now the third-largest in the state's history, with 259,000 acres burned so far and the flames only 40 percent contained.More >>
The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles.More >>
The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles.More >>
They have been together for 27 years.More >>
They have been together for 27 years.More >>
There's enough snow along Mt. Rose Highway for people to go sledding, but the amount of snow we have this season varies greatly with elevation. There's a lot more snow above 8000 feet than at the lake.More >>
There's enough snow along Mt. Rose Highway for people to go sledding, but the amount of snow we have this season varies greatly with elevation. There's a lot more snow above 8000 feet than at the lake.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Reno Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a longtime Search and Rescue volunteer died on Monday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a longtime Search and Rescue volunteer died on Monday.More >>