Panther Express Rools Through North Valleys

The JROTC Program at North Valleys High School put on their Panther Express Event for the second straight year.

The high school kids raise money through fundraiser throughout the year, then take middle school kids from Colds Springs and O' Brien Middle Schools Christmas shopping for their siblings.

Tyler Gentry came up with the idea last year, and is currently a freshman at Howard University. He loves to see the gift giving down the line.

"For them to go home and know that they helped out and that they got something for their siblings, so they can contribute and help other people and watch them give," Gentry said. "And that's the best thing is watching them go around like 'oh my brother would like this' or 'my sister would like this' it's just a great feeling."

Wing Cadet Commander Alexander Munn has been a part of both events, and says it's a very rewarding experience.

"It really is a humbling experience when they come up to you and they're like 'I thank you a lot to give my family this opportunity to be able to have a Christmas to have a holiday," Munn said.

Senior Instructor for the program Colonel Pete D'Amico says this event is an example of what JROTC is all about.

"We demand a lot from them in our program, the mission of which is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving the nation and community through projects like this service learning project," D'Amico said.