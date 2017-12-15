Keeping Your Christmas Tree From Becoming a Fire Hazard

Approximately 200 fires are caused by Christmas trees each year, according to Nevada State Fire Marshal, Bart Chambers. That's why it's important to do as much as you can to prevent your tree from becoming a fire hazard.

Fire safety starts when you first buy your tree:

Make sure you cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing it in your home.

When decorating with string lights, make sure the wires are not frayed and the bulbs are intact.

Remember to turn those lights off before going to bed.

Always keep any type of heat source--candles, space heaters, fireplaces--at least 3 feet from the tree.

Check your smoke detectors' batteries, make sure they're working.

When the pine needles begin to fall off with a simple touch, it's time to throw it out.

Most importantly, water your tree daily. A controlled fire conducted by the Carson City and Reno Fire Departments and the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division on Friday demonstrated the importance of watering your tree.

The tree which had been watered on a daily basis took more than a minute for its flames to spread. However, even after it was extinguished, the tree stay mostly intact.

Whereas, the dehydrated tree was completely engulfed in flames within 30 seconds, along with all of its decorations. It completely charred the inside of the room it was in, which if it had been in someone's home, could have meant the difference between life and death.

Chambers adds, "Not only deaths, injuries, but millions of dollars worth of damage that are caused from these fires."

Watch the controlled burn in the video above.

To check out more fire safety tips, click here.