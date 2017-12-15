Governor Brian Sandoval & Kathleen Announce Separation With Inte - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Brian Sandoval & Kathleen Announce Separation With Intent to Divorce

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval and his wife Kathleen announced Friday that they are planning to divorce.

“After 27 years of marriage, Kathleen and I have decided to separate and plan to divorce," the governor's office said in a statement. "It’s no secret that the demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected. We both remain committed to our three children and we ask that our privacy, and the privacy of all of our family members, be respected during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with details as they become known.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.