Governor Brian Sandoval & Kathleen Announce Separation With Intent to Divorce

Governor Brian Sandoval and his wife Kathleen announced Friday that they are planning to divorce.

“After 27 years of marriage, Kathleen and I have decided to separate and plan to divorce," the governor's office said in a statement. "It’s no secret that the demands of public life are hard on a marriage and ours has been affected in a way neither of us had envisioned or expected. We both remain committed to our three children and we ask that our privacy, and the privacy of all of our family members, be respected during this difficult time.”



This is a developing story and will be updated with details as they become known.