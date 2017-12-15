Crash on SB I580 Near Plumb Causing Delays

The high school kids raise money through fundraiser throughout the year, then take middle school kids from Colds Springs and O' Brien Middle Schools Christmas shopping for their siblings.More >>
The six week sign-up period is half as long as open enrollment in 2016, when more than 89,000 people bought insurance on the exchange.More >>
Approximately 200 fires are caused by Christmas trees each year, according to Nevada State Fire Marshal, Bart Chambers. That's why it's important to do as much as you can to prevent your tree from becoming a fire hazard.More >>
The Republican says the education system is broken, and he wants to fix it, emphasizing the importance of Education Savings Accounts.More >>
The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles.More >>
Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 22-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a two-year-old child in May 2015.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a longtime Search and Rescue volunteer died on Monday.More >>
