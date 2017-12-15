Snow Pack Update

There's enough snow along Mt. Rose Highway for people to go sledding, but the amount of snow we have this season varies greatly with elevation.

"It's a slow start to the season, but it's actually kind of similar to last year. Across Nevada, our snow packs ranges from about 30 to 83 percent of normal right now," said hydrologist Jeff Anderson.

We just need one more storm to get us where we should be. There's a lot more snow above 8000 feet than at the lake. At Incline Village, you'll find more green trees than snow-covered ones.

"We monitor the the snow pack really above 6000 feet, and that's critical zone from there up to the peaks for our water supply," added Anderson.

Luckily, we have a lot more in storage this time around, so we do not have to get as much snow this year to put us at a comfortable spot come summer, and we still have time to get more snow.

"Last year, our snow pack did not really go above normal until about January 3rd or 4th," said Anderson.

October 2016 was a big month for us last year, and this year we just haven't received as much precipitation.

"Right now we're at a normal amount of precipitation for the year where as last year we were 180 percent of normal for the year," said Anderson.

If we continue to see more haze than snow, our water-equivalent values will only go down, so let's hope our snow season takes off soon. You can keep an eye on the snow water equivalent values by clicking on this link.