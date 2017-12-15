AP: Final GOP Bill Creates 7 Tax Brackets

The final version of the GOP tax bill would create seven tax brackets, including a new 37% rate for top-end wage earners.

That's according to a summary of the measure provided to The Associated Press.

The new rates start at 10% and rise to 12, 22, 24, 32, 35 and 37%.

The measure also lowers the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. It provides sweeping tax deductions to other businesses lowering their top effective tax rate to about 30% instead of 39.6%.

It retains key tax breaks that would have been killed under previous versions, including a deduction for medical expenses and an exemption for graduate school tuition waivers. It contains a compromise $10,000 deduction for state and local taxes.

