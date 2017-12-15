AP: Final GOP Bill Creates 7 Tax Brackets - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AP: Final GOP Bill Creates 7 Tax Brackets

Posted: Updated:

The final version of the GOP tax bill would create seven tax brackets, including a new 37% rate for top-end wage earners.

That's according to a summary of the measure provided to The Associated Press.

The new rates start at 10% and rise to 12, 22, 24, 32, 35 and 37%.

The measure also lowers the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. It provides sweeping tax deductions to other businesses lowering their top effective tax rate to about 30% instead of 39.6%.

It retains key tax breaks that would have been killed under previous versions, including a deduction for medical expenses and an exemption for graduate school tuition waivers. It contains a compromise $10,000 deduction for state and local taxes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.