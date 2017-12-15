Vaughn Middle School Students Honored at Breakfast of Champions - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vaughn Middle School Students Honored at Breakfast of Champions

Posted: Updated:

A handful of students at Vaughn Middle School were rewarded for their hard work at school by hosting a breakfast for the students on Friday. 

Staff members at the school nominated these students for not only their dedication to school but for overcoming challenges they may have faced either at home or at school.

“What amazes us often is some of the things we learn that they experience outside of school and we are just in awe that they get up and come to school and we just want to celebrate that,” says Principal Victoria Roybalm.

Each student was presented with an award as well as a letter from the teacher that nominated them on why they think they are amazing students. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.