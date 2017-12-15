Vaughn Middle School Students Honored at Breakfast of Champions

A handful of students at Vaughn Middle School were rewarded for their hard work at school by hosting a breakfast for the students on Friday.

Staff members at the school nominated these students for not only their dedication to school but for overcoming challenges they may have faced either at home or at school.

“What amazes us often is some of the things we learn that they experience outside of school and we are just in awe that they get up and come to school and we just want to celebrate that,” says Principal Victoria Roybalm.

Each student was presented with an award as well as a letter from the teacher that nominated them on why they think they are amazing students.