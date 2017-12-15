Longtime Washoe County Search & Rescue Volunteer Dies - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Longtime Washoe County Search & Rescue Volunteer Dies

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a longtime Search and Rescue volunteer died on Monday. 

Deputies say Richard Swartzendruber was also a member of the Sheriff’s Office Air Squadron and would fly his own helicopter to support Search and Rescue missions prior to the launching of the Sheriff’s RAVEN program in 1996.  

“Richard’s contribution to the safety of Washoe County residents and visitors is remarkable,” Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said. “His life is a reflection of the commitment, expertise, and spirit of service that all of our volunteers bring to the community. He was a distinguished member of an exceptional team.”

Services for Richard are planned for Saturday, December 16. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office - Search & Rescue Team. To make a donation, visit washoesar.org.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

