Judge Temporarily Blocks New Trump Rules on Birth Control

The final version of the GOP tax bill would create seven tax brackets, including a new 37% rate for top-end wage earners.More >>
The final version of the GOP tax bill would create seven tax brackets, including a new 37% rate for top-end wage earners.More >>
A federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered the Trump administration not to enforce new rules that could significantly reduce women's access to free birth control.More >>
A federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered the Trump administration not to enforce new rules that could significantly reduce women's access to free birth control.More >>
The House Ethics Committee says it has opened an investigation into allegations that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada sexually harassed a former campaign aide and a lobbyist.More >>
The House Ethics Committee says it has opened an investigation into allegations that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada sexually harassed a former campaign aide and a lobbyist.More >>
Washoe County School District is taking a stab at stopping sexual misconduct before it can happen - using high school coaches.More >>
Washoe County School District is taking a stab at stopping sexual misconduct before it can happen - using high school coaches.More >>
The six week sign-up period is half as long as open enrollment in 2016, when more than 89,000 people bought insurance on the exchange.More >>
The six week sign-up period is half as long as open enrollment in 2016, when more than 89,000 people bought insurance on the exchange.More >>
Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.More >>
Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.More >>
The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles.More >>
The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 22-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a two-year-old child in May 2015.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 22-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a two-year-old child in May 2015.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Sparks man on 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Sparks man on 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday.More >>