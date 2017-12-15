Dinosaur Time Trek at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is going back in time to the dinosaur age as Dinosaur Time Trek takes over for the weekend.

Upon entry to the Dinosaur Time Trek experience, Dinosaur Time Trekkers will enter a Time Lab, which instantly transports them to different periods of time, from the prehistoric era to modern day. Throughout the experience, guests can observe and interact with giant lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, build their very own dinosaur on the “Design-a-Dino” touchscreens, visit the Time Trek Stage where they can meet baby dinosaurs or test their dino-knowledge with family and individual trivia contests.

This year they have teamed up with OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that researches giant animals in the ocean, bringing life-size shark displays as well as a chance to track a shark. "OCEARCH is currently tracking a great white named Mary Lee and we have kiosk where you can track Mary Lee in real time," says Allyson Best, Entertainment Manager for Dinosaur Time Trek.

For tickets visit: https://www.dinosaurtimetrek.com/

VStar Entertainment contributed to this report.