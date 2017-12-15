Walmart Foundation Gives $220,000 in Grants to Six Local Non-Profits

The Walmart Foundation hosted a ‘Day of Giving’ event Friday across Nevada and presented six non-profits with a total of $220,000 in Walmart State Giving Grants.
The following organizations received a grant to fund a variety of vital local programs:
• Community Chest, Inc. will receive a $30,000 grant
• The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will receive a $55,000 grant
• Nevada Health Centers, Inc. will receive a $40,000 grant
• Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation will receive a $25,000 grant
• Olive Crest will receive a $25,000 grant
• The Shade Tree, Inc. will receive a $45,000 grant
In total, the Walmart Foundation has awarded more than $516,000 in grants to ten Nevada nonprofits in 2017.
