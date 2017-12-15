Walmart Foundation Gives $220,000 in Grants to Six Local Non-Pro - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Walmart Foundation Gives $220,000 in Grants to Six Local Non-Profits

Posted: Updated:

The Walmart Foundation hosted a ‘Day of Giving’ event Friday across Nevada and presented six non-profits with a total of $220,000 in Walmart State Giving Grants. 

The following organizations received a grant to fund a variety of vital local programs:

• Community Chest, Inc. will receive a $30,000 grant

• The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will receive a $55,000 grant

• Nevada Health Centers, Inc. will receive a $40,000 grant

• Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation will receive a $25,000 grant

• Olive Crest will receive a $25,000 grant

• The Shade Tree, Inc. will receive a $45,000 grant

In total, the Walmart Foundation has awarded more than $516,000 in grants to ten Nevada nonprofits in 2017.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.