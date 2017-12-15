Fernley Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Murder Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fernley Man Sentenced to Prison in Child Murder Case

Posted: Updated:

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 22-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a two-year-old child in May 2015. 

The DA's Office says Shiloh Weaver will be eligible for parole after ten years after he pleaded guilty to second degree murder. 

Authorities say the child's mother went to the store on May 22, 2015 and left the toddler alone with her boyfriend, Weaver. When she returned, she found paramedics and law enforcement at the home and the child was unresponsive. The child underwent emergency brain surgery at Renown Regional Medical Center but later died. 

The mother, Marielle Navalta, pleaded guilty to compounding crimes for her withholding of evidence in the case and investigation. She was sentenced to 19 to 48 months, which was suspended and granted probation.

