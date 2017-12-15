Crash Involving a Motorcycle Delays Traffic on Longley Near Rock - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crash Involving a Motorcycle Delays Traffic on Longley Near Rock

Posted: Updated:

Crews are on scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Longley Lane near Rock Blvd. in Reno. Traffic may be delayed in that area as crews clear the crash scene. 

There's no immediate word on injuries. 

For more real-time traffic, click here

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.