Mourners to Pay Respects to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

The House Ethics Committee says it has opened an investigation into allegations that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada sexually harassed a former campaign aide and a lobbyist.More >>
The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 22-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a two-year-old child in May 2015.More >>
Final totals are in for our recent 25th annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive! Thank you to everyone to donated!More >>
Washoe County School District is taking a stab at stopping sexual misconduct before it can happen - using high school coaches.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has backtracked for an early offer of unconditional talks with North Korea. Tillerson told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that "North Korea must earn its way back to the table."More >>
Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Sparks man on 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday.More >>
There's been progress regarding the future of the Reno Air Races.More >>
Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances.More >>
