New Program in WCSD Targets Sexual Harassment, Abuse

Washoe County School District is taking a stab at stopping sexual misconduct before it can happen - using high school coaches.

The program, called "Coaching Boys Into Men," asks coaches to dedicate time every week to broaching tough topics with their athletes, since coaches often have a powerful influence on boys.

"One out of three kids right now is growing up without a dad," WCSD coach John Malcolm said. "They don't have a positive role model, a stable role model in the home."

Through the curriculum, coaches lead weekly, 15-minute conversations about healthy relationships, consent, bullying, social media, and respect for women.

"This is a proactive approach, not a reactive approach," Malcolm said. "We are trying to prevent this from happening."

Malcolm has a vested interest in stopping these problems before they can grow. Alongside his coaching duties, he works for Safe Embrace, a domestic and sexual violence shelter in Reno. It's one of several kept busy because of Nevada's high rates of violence against women.

"Nevada is, unfortunately-- we're the best at the worst," Malcolm said.

Safe Embrace is facilitating the program, funded by the Nevada Women's Fund and the Nevada's Rape Prevention and Education program. It's a less physical approach than sprints and weights, but one hopefully giving boys a different type of strength.

"If you can help one kid make that decision that is going to change his behavior, or make him a better student, make him a better person," Spanish Springs High School coach Mike Bosco said, "I think that speaks volumes."

So far the Coaching Boys Into Men program has nine Washoe County schools participating. They're hoping to get every middle and high school on board.

For more information on the Coaching Boys Into Men program, click here or contact John Malcolm at cbim@safeembrace.org.