Washoe County School District Holds Zoning Meeting

Construction is underway on the new middle school in Sun Valley, and when it's built, the zoning for Washoe County Schools has to change. So the Washoe County School District Zoning and Advisory Committee met today to decide who will be zoned for the new school.

"The overcrowding impact relief from this Sun Valley middle school do spread as far West as Billinghurst and Verdi, and as far East, as you saw tonight, to Mendive and Moss,” said Deputy Facility Manager for Washoe County School District Adam Searcy.

The zoning advisory committee met for their 5th time at sparks middle school, and while they only made a final decision for Sun Valley students, they are working to address the overcrowding issue in the entire district.

Since the passage of WC-1 a little over a year ago, which allows the school district to construct new schools, the new task of zoning begins.

While most of the new zoning is still being worked out, the committee did agree on one decision tonight to bring to the school board.

All of the current Sun Valley elementary schools, which include Lois Allen, Ester Bennett, Virginia Palmer, and Sun Valley elementary, will be zoned for the new Sun Valley middle school, starting in the 2019 school year.

The new middle school in Sun Valley, which is planned to be completed for the 2019-2020 school year, is expected to relieve overcrowding at Traner Middle School and Sparks Middle School, as well as allow the district to transition all 6th grade classes to the middle school level.

“We say it gives us our best bang for the buck, it allows us to relieve other existing middle schools, but it also allows us to relieve other existing elementary schools," said Searcy.