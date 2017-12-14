Rollover Crash on S Virginia

A new school being built in Sun Valley prompted the meeting in which new school zones would be decided.More >>
Sworn and non-sworn personnel will be honored, as well as citizens from the Community, for their actions during 2017.More >>
Danny Tarkanian is currently battling Senator Dean Heller for the Republican nomination in 2018. Heller has held his current seat since 2011.More >>
Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Sparks man on 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.More >>
Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances.More >>
There's been progress regarding the future of the Reno Air Races.More >>
