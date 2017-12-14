National Championship Air Races Have No Intentions of Leaving Reno

There's been progress regarding the future of the Reno Air Races. The Reno Air Racing Association and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority were at odds recently because of a misunderstanding over the air races' future. But they've worked out their issues, and they're once again moving forward together.

"We've been here for 54 years; we're a part of this community, and we love this community,” said Tony Logoteta, Chief Operating Officer of RARA.

With no intention of leaving anytime soon, Logoteta says the event that brings more than $91 million into our region is working to once-again extend their stay with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

“We have the two year license agreement, so we have these buffers built in to protect the air races, and we did that intentionally because this is the fabric of our community,” said Brian Kulpin, spokesperson with the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

These 2-year contracts provide the air races a short-term protection from future development on the five thousand acres of land surrounding the Reno-Stead Airport.

As for the long-term, development could someday make its way to the Stead area.

“There's no proposal in front of us to bring any development to the airport,” said Kulpin. “We do have a plan; we know a lot of development is coming to our region, so it's incumbent upon us to plan.”

That plan dates back to 2010 and maps out where it'd be safe to build in conjunction with the air race courses.

The Reno Air Racing Association has plans for growth too. Logoteta says that, in the next two to three years, they'll be looking to create additional sites for competitors to race countrywide.

“Trying to get a couple of smaller races going, with always having Reno as our Daytona, if you will, of air racing, our big event,” said Logoteta.

“We support them looking at ways to reinvent themselves because, if that makes the races sustainable into the future, well that's good for everybody,” said Kulpin.

If a developer ever did come forward with a project that would impact the air races, it would first go in front of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board for a deciding vote.