National Championship Air Races Have No Intentions of Leaving Re - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Championship Air Races Have No Intentions of Leaving Reno

Posted: Updated:

There's been progress regarding the future of the Reno Air Races. The Reno Air Racing Association and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority were at odds recently because of a misunderstanding over the air races' future. But they've worked out their issues, and they're once again moving forward together.

"We've been here for 54 years; we're a part of this community, and we love this community,” said Tony Logoteta, Chief Operating Officer of RARA.

With no intention of leaving anytime soon, Logoteta says the event that brings more than $91 million into our region is working to once-again extend their stay with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

“We have the two year license agreement, so we have these buffers built in to protect the air races, and we did that intentionally because this is the fabric of our community,” said Brian Kulpin, spokesperson with the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

These 2-year contracts provide the air races a short-term protection from future development on the five thousand acres of land surrounding the Reno-Stead Airport.

As for the long-term, development could someday make its way to the Stead area.

“There's no proposal in front of us to bring any development to the airport,” said Kulpin. “We do have a plan; we know a lot of development is coming to our region, so it's incumbent upon us to plan.”

That plan dates back to 2010 and maps out where it'd be safe to build in conjunction with the air race courses.

The Reno Air Racing Association has plans for growth too. Logoteta says that, in the next two to three years, they'll be looking to create additional sites for competitors to race countrywide.

“Trying to get a couple of smaller races going, with always having Reno as our Daytona, if you will, of air racing, our big event,” said Logoteta.

“We support them looking at ways to reinvent themselves because, if that makes the races sustainable into the future, well that's good for everybody,” said Kulpin.

If a developer ever did come forward with a project that would impact the air races, it would first go in front of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board for a deciding vote.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.