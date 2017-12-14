Donations Needed for "Operation Stocking Stuffer"

More than 800 children in need across northern Nevada will receive a stocking filled with holiday goodies, thanks to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. Today, they're asking for the public's help reaching that goal.

In the past, they distributed stockings to about 500 needy kids each year, but, because of the cost of rising rents and other factors, they saw the need to open that opportunity to 300 more kids this year.

While that initial 800 stocking goal has almost been reached, they're also asking for donations for a few hundred additional stockings to go toward kids in rural neighborhoods. Matt Vaughan, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada says, "We want to make sure kids in those areas of Nevada are going to have a Merry Christmas as well."

Donation items needed include small toys, snacks, treats, stuffed animals, warm clothing items -- like beanies and gloves -- and even hygiene products.

Stocking donations for infants, both boys and girls, as well as boys aged 9 through 12, are most needed.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 15th, at 6 P.M at the Catholic Charities campus.

The "Operation Stocking Stuffer" party is set for Sunday, December 17th, at the St. Vincent's Dining Room. However, the event is only open to families who have pre-registered to receive stockings this year.

Any leftover stockings will be distributed by St. Vincent's food pantry starting Monday.

For more information about the program and how you can help, you can visit their website, here.