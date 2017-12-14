Sparks Police to Hold Department Awards Ceremony - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police to Hold Department Awards Ceremony

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police have announced they will be holding their annual Department Awards Ceremony Thursday at the Nugget One Ballroom at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks at 3pm. 

Sworn and non-sworn personnel will be honored, as well as citizens from the Community, for their actions during 2017.

Awards include Sworn and Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Medal of Meritorious Service, Distinguished Service Award, Certificate of Commendation and the Certificate of Appreciation.

The public is cordially invited to attend, and refreshments will be served.  Below is a list of award recipients. 

