Missing Fernley Woman Located Deceased in Crashed Pick Up Truck

Missing Fernley Woman Located Deceased in Crashed Pick Up Truck

Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck. 

Vandenput was reported missing to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on November, 2017, and was last seen in the Jason Court area of Fernley around 8:30 pm that night.

The vehicle was located in a ravine off the north side of the road. 

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

