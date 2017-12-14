Missing Fernley Woman Located Deceased in Crashed Pick Up Truck

Lyon County Deputies and the Storey County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Six Mile Canyon Road in which a deceased woman, 57-year-old Nancy Vandenput, was found in a pick up truck.



Vandenput was reported missing to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on November, 2017, and was last seen in the Jason Court area of Fernley around 8:30 pm that night.

The vehicle was located in a ravine off the north side of the road.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.