Carson City Sheriff's Office Ask for Public's Help in Finding Stolen Bike

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a stolen bicycle that was removed from a locked bike rack in the North Carson Area on November 24.

The bike is a 2014 black and silver "Giant" Anthem X29er 1 model.



If you have any info that may help, contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at (775) 283-7854 or Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850.