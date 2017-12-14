DRI Partners with Google to Launch New Web Application For Climate Research

Everything from a busy fire season, to an epic snow season, and a drought years prior, make up our climate in Northern Nevada and California. Now, with the help of the web application "Climate Engine," scientists can go back and look at data for research in a much shorter time frame.

"That's one of the main benefits is that you do not have to store this tremendous amount of data -- terabytes, upon terabytes, of data," said regional climatologist Dan McEvoy.

For example, you can create a map of our snow pack in less than a minute, showing below average snow depth in red and where it should be in blue. You can also look at last year. Before Climate Engine, this would take days to create and download all of the data.

"All of our data being done is hosted on the Google Cloud and is driven by Google Earth Engine, which is a high performance computing platform," said McEvoy.

This will come in handy for farmers too. Going back to 2015, you can create maps of the Lovelock area to see all of the dry spots.The application is also a good tool for fire weather.

"For example, you can go down, zoom into Southern California right now and see how critically low the fuel moisture is," said McEvoy.

From California, to even Ethiopia, the website is not only being used by dozens of agencies locally, but people worldwide.

"It was originally funded by a small grant from Google, and now we have other agencies interested that continue funding here including NIDIS, which is a National Integrated Drought Information system," said McEvoy.

With lots of people using Climate Engine already, the forecast could not be better for this new web application. You can also find tutorials to the website by clicking on the tabs on the top. The website is ClimateEngine.org.