Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Counterfeit Money Suspects

The Carson City Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying three men who used counterfeit bills at a gas station in October. 

Deputies say the incident happened at the Jackson Gas Station at 1615 East 5th Street in Carson City on October 5th after 10 PM. 

If you have any information, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900 with any information.

