CAL FIRE Engineer Passes Away Fighting Thomas Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CAL FIRE Engineer Passes Away Fighting Thomas Fire

Posted: Updated:

Ventura County Fire has reported that a CAL FIRE Engineer from the San Diego Unit has died in the Thomas Fire. 

IMT 4, CAL FIRE 2881 and southern region leadership are working to support the unit and his family, who have been notified.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with details as they become known.

Photo courtesy of CAL FIRE.

