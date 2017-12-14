Sheriff's Detectives Arrest Man on Nearly 30 Child Sex-Related Charges

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says detectives have arrested a Sparks man on 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.

Authorities say 24-year-old Luigi Richard Lopez-Delgado was arrested on Wednesday.

Charges include:

five counts for statutory sex by a person over the age of 21

five counts for lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years of age

three counts for the use of a minor over the age of 14 to produce pornography

nine counts for possession of visual pornography of a person under the age of 16

six counts for luring a child to engage in sex

one count for exhibiting/distributing/ obscene material involving a minor

Detectives say the charges are related to incidents that involved one female victim and occurred during October through early December of 2017 at an undisclosed residence in Washoe County. They say the victim was known to the suspect.

Lopez-Delgado is currently being held in the Washoe County Detention Facility without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)