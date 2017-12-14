Nevada Inmate Dies at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Inmate Dies at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital. 

Authorities say Richard Terry Vejmola died on Monday, December 11th. Prior to his hospitalization, he was housed inside the medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

The 70-year-old was committed from Washoe County on February 17, 2016, and was serving a sentence of 48 to 120 months for burglary. 

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.