Nevada Inmate Dies at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Carson Tahoe Regional Hospital.

Authorities say Richard Terry Vejmola died on Monday, December 11th. Prior to his hospitalization, he was housed inside the medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

The 70-year-old was committed from Washoe County on February 17, 2016, and was serving a sentence of 48 to 120 months for burglary.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified