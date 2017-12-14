CHP: Head-On Crash on U.S. 395 Near Bodie Kills Two Nevada Residents

The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday.

CHP says a Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Connor Poggetto of Sacramento, was traveling north on U.S. 395, south of SR 270 when for some unknown reason Poggetto crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit the Mazda 2 head-on.

Both the unidentified driver and passenger inside that Mazda died on scene.

Poggetto was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.