CHP: Head-On Crash on U.S. 395 Near Bodie Kills Two Nevada Residents

Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances.More >>
Everything from a busy fire season, to an epic snow season, and a drought years prior, make up our climate in Northern Nevada and California. Now, with the help of the web application "Climate Engine," scientists can go back and look at data for research in a much shorter time frame.More >>
The check was for $7,190, which was raised by customer donations that Baldini's matched during breast cancer awareness month.More >>
Break out those ugly sweaters! It's time to go down the Riverwalk District wearing your finest! Your list of "Things 2 Do!" has a hand full of holiday fun plus ski season is here!More >>
Danny Tarkanian is currently battling Senator Dean Heller for the Republican nomination in 2018. Heller has held his current seat since 2011.More >>
Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances.More >>
Car insurance premiums in Nevada are about to go up, and it's all due to a new law that goes into effect in a matter of months.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday.More >>
Residents are being asked to weigh in on a survey, which will help influence downtown's revitalization.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to undo sweeping Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.More >>
