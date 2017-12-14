CHP: Head-On Crash on U.S. 395 Near Bodie Kills Two Nevada Resid - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Head-On Crash on U.S. 395 Near Bodie Kills Two Nevada Residents

Posted: Updated:

The California Highway Patrol says two people from Northern Nevada are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 395 near Bodie on Wednesday. 

CHP says a Dodge 2500 pickup, driven by Connor Poggetto of Sacramento, was traveling north on U.S. 395, south of SR 270 when for some unknown reason Poggetto crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit the Mazda 2 head-on. 

Both the unidentified driver and passenger inside that Mazda died on scene. 

Poggetto was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.