I-80 Ramp Closures Thursday Night in Sparks

From the City of Sparks:

The City of Sparks will temporarily close the Sparks Boulevard eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 December 14 from 8 pm to 4 am.

The closure is part of the North Truckee Drain Realignment Project that, when finished, will reduce flooding to the 2,100-acre Sparks industrial area.

The North Truckee Drain Realignment Project is in its final phase of construction and is slated to complete in early 2018.