Second Woman Accuses Nevada Rep. Kihuen of Sexual Misconduct - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Second Woman Accuses Nevada Rep. Kihuen of Sexual Misconduct

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Legislature, Sen. Ruben Kihuen Courtesy: Nevada Legislature, Sen. Ruben Kihuen
Courtesy: MGN, Senate Democrats / CC BY 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Senate Democrats / CC BY 2.0

The Nevada Independent newspaper is reporting that a second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen. 

In it, the woman, who requested to stay anonymous, says Kihuen sent her suggestive texts and touched her inappropriately during legislative sessions in 2013 and 2015 while he was a state senator and she was lobbying legislation in front of him.

In a statement to the Nevada Independent, Kihuen said he dated women while serving in the legislature and wouldn't discuss the details of his relationships.

The lobbyist said she never consented to any relationship with Kihuen.

Earlier, the top House Democrat said that Kihuen should resign after the second woman accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi first said Rep. Kihuen should resign on Dec. 2, one day after a former staffer said Kihuen sexually harassed her during his congressional campaign in 2016.

Kihuen's office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The lawmaker has previously said he welcomes an ethics investigation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.