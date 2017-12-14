Second Woman Accuses Nevada Rep. Kihuen of Sexual Misconduct

The Nevada Independent newspaper is reporting that a second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

In it, the woman, who requested to stay anonymous, says Kihuen sent her suggestive texts and touched her inappropriately during legislative sessions in 2013 and 2015 while he was a state senator and she was lobbying legislation in front of him.

In a statement to the Nevada Independent, Kihuen said he dated women while serving in the legislature and wouldn't discuss the details of his relationships.

The lobbyist said she never consented to any relationship with Kihuen.

Earlier, the top House Democrat said that Kihuen should resign after the second woman accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi first said Rep. Kihuen should resign on Dec. 2, one day after a former staffer said Kihuen sexually harassed her during his congressional campaign in 2016.

Kihuen's office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The lawmaker has previously said he welcomes an ethics investigation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)