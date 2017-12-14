Pelosi: Nevada Lawmaker Accused of Sexual Misconduct Should Resign

The top House Democrat says a Nevada lawmaker should resign after a second woman accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi first said Rep. Ruben Kihuen should resign on Dec. 2, one day after a former staffer said Kihuen sexually harassed her during his congressional campaign in 2016.

Pelosi echoed her early sentiment on Thursday, after a second woman, this time a lobbyist, alleged in an interview with the Nevada Independent that the congressman touched her thighs and buttocks three separate times while he was a state senator, and made unwanted sexual advances.

Kihuen's office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The lawmaker has said he welcomes an ethics investigation.

