USA Parkway Back Open After Two Crashes Close Portion North of Silver Springs

The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to undo sweeping Obama-era 'net neutrality' rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.More >>
The City of Sparks will temporarily close the Sparks Boulevard eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 Thursday night.More >>
Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances.More >>
Earlier this week we reported on the importance of organ donations and heard from families whose loved ones gave the ultimate gift. Now we share the story of a teacher from Van Gorder Elementary School in Sparks who was an organ recipient.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says two crashes closed a portion of USA Parkway north of Silver Springs early Thursday morning.More >>
Car insurance premiums in Nevada are about to go up, and it's all due to a new law that goes into effect in a matter of months.More >>
The Reno City Council voted 4-3 on Wednesday to change the Reno Arch colors to gray and blue, a decision backed up by public-survey results showing a leaning towards the proposed change.More >>
Residents are being asked to weigh in on a survey, which will help influence downtown's revitalization.More >>
The Washoe County School Board has settled on "Sky Ranch Middle School" for the name of the new school being built in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
