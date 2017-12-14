USA Parkway Back Open After Two Crashes Close Portion North of Silver Springs

Update: USA Parkway is back open.

We are waiting on details from NHP.

-------

The Nevada Department of Transportation says two crashes closed a portion of USA Parkway north of Silver Springs on Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol says one crash happened around 4 a.m. and closed USA Parkway in both directions south of Portofino Road and three miles north of Highway 50. The road closed near Storey County mile marker 4.

NHP says there were injuries in that crash.

The second crash happened within the same area at Lyon County mile marker 3. Injuries are unknown in this crash.

No other information was immediately available.