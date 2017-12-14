Authorities: Deadly Stardust Apartment Fire Investigated for 'Su - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities: Deadly Stardust Apartment Fire Investigated for 'Suspicious' Circumstances

Authorities say Thursday morning's deadly fire at the Stardust Apartments in Reno is being investigated for 'suspicious' circumstances. 

The fire was first reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Stardust Street near I-80 and Stoker Street. When crews arrived, they say at least one apartment was fully engulfed in flames. 

Authorities say crews "aggressively attacked the fire" and set up a rescue, but they say victims had gone back inside the apartment. The fire then made its way to the attic, and affected several other units. 

Crews say they successfully evacuated nine apartments, but ultimately two unidentified people died inside the building. Authorities say one pet also died. 

Fire officials say seven engines, two trucks, one squad, one rescue, three battalion chiefs and fire investigators and a fire chaplain all responded to the incident.

The Reno Fire Department Chaplain and Red Cross are helping about 20 residents who were displaced due to the fire. 

Crews say there's extensive damage to the structure and multiple units will be shut down for a long period of time.

Be aware of nearby street closures while the investigation continues.

