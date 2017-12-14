Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Northwest Reno

The Washoe County School Board has settled on "Sky Ranch Middle School" for the name of the new school being built in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
Residents are being asked to weigh in on a survey, which will help influence downtown's revitalization.More >>
In a 4-to-3 vote, the council voted to change the colors to gray and blue and switch out the golden legs with stainless steel.More >>
On Wednesday the Reno City Council unanimously voted to approve a new permanent overflow shelter to help overcrowding at Reno’s main homeless shelter.More >>
Car insurance premiums in Nevada are about to go up, and it's all due to a new law that goes into effect in a matter of months.More >>
Detectives are asking anyone who has recently been the victim of a burglary in the Reno, Sparks or Washoe County area to help identify the items.More >>
The Justice Department says an Elko doctor faces 39-charges of unlawful distribution of prescription opioids and Medicare and Medicaid fraud after being arrested on Tuesday.More >>
