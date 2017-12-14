Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Northwest Reno

The Reno Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in northwest Reno at the Stardust Apartments.

The flames broke out on the third floor during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 14th on 1301 Stardust Street.

The first engine got to the scene within 5 minutes, according to RFD.

Battalion Chief Minore tells us that they received reports of two people on the balcony and those two people are now "unaccounted for."

Reno Police tell us crews successfully evacuated nine apartments. Another unit was fully engulfed in flames and was not able to evacuate.

Red Cross is responding and helping residents who are being displaced find shelter.

Crews say the damage done to the building is extensive and multiple units will be shut down for a long period of time.

The cause is still under investigation.

We will update you when more details become available.