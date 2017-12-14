Gardnerville Inches Towards a Tourist Destination

While the town of Gardnerville has more to offer than historical sites and a small town feel, few people actually stop at the town that's a mere slow point on a long drive.

"Unless you have to stop and go to the restroom, get gas, you're not stopping and enjoying what we have to offer," Debbi Lehr, Executive Producer for Main Street Gardnerville, said.

Main Street Gardnerville is an organization meant to promote economic development along the 395 corridor in Gardnerville, and they're partnering with Nevada Main Street and the National Main Street Center to come up with a plan to revitalize the area.

The first step in doing that is getting feedback from the public on what they think downtown needs.

"We hope from this survey that we can and try to find out what we can put in and look for," Lehr said. "And we can go after those types of businesses."

The survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and will be available until January 3rd 5 p.m. The survey can be found through a link provided at the bottom of the page.

Main Street Gardnerville has been around since 2008 and has been working with the National Main Street Center for years. So why wait until now to conduct this survey and visit the Gardnerville area?

The state level organization, Nevada Main Street, was just created this year, and local Main Street organizations need state support before officially partnering with the national center.

Now that all 3 organizations, local, state, and national, are working together, the national center has decided to conduct a formal analysis of downtown, which will happen January 10th.

There will be a public meeting to discuss the survey information and the national center analysis on January 10th at 6:30 pm at the Douglas Community Center.

Troy Phillips owns Battle Born Wine, which sits along 395. He said, while he can't think of anything specifically the downtown area needs, he acknowledges the room for growth.

"I would say building closer within the downtown corridor," Phillips said. "And building upwards and kind of clustering growth a little smarter would be one way to seriously improve things."

Link for survey: http://mainstreetgardnerville.org/