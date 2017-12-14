Reno City Council Votes in Favor of Changing Reno Arch Colors - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno City Council Votes in Favor of Changing Reno Arch Colors

Posted: Updated:

The Reno City Council voted to change the Reno Arch colors to gray and blue this evening in a 4-to-3 vote, a decision backed up by public-survey results showing a leaning towards the proposed change.

The results of the survey showed that 42 percent of the participants were in favor of gray and blue, while the runner up choice, which was to keep it as is, was favored by 39 percent. 19 percent favored white and burgundy. 

The arch's legs will also be changed to stainless brushed silver.

Although the arch will look fully gray and blue during the daytime, at night, the RENO portion of the sign, which will continue to be lit by neon lights, will appear fuchsia. The staff was also asked to continue to pursue creative funding sources for the color-changeable options, for which there would be an extra cost involved.

The Reno Arch Refresh Project has been alotted $226,088 from the Room Tax Fund, Capital Surcharge Fund and Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

The project includes replacing the damaged skin on the legs, rewiring electrical, repairing the bulb panel on the arched portion and repainting the textured background.

