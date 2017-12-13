SoftVue Scans to Detect Breast Cancer

Research shows yoga can help with flexibility, strength, balance and circulation. The emphasis on breathing and mindfulness is having a significant impact on young people who have experienced trauma in their lives, too. In Health Watch, we introduce you to a young lady who is using her past - and her passion for yoga - to fuel a project that's growing beyond her expectations.More >>
Nevada officials are hoping that additional advertisements, health fairs and other efforts will encourage more residents to sign up for subsidized health insurance during the last few days of this enrollment season.More >>
This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and 11 other governors are urging Congress to reauthorize funding for a popular children's health insurance program as soon as possible.More >>
Washoe County has confirmed its first two flu-related deaths of the new winter season. Clark County has confirmed one flu-related death so far this season in Las Vegas and surrounding areas.More >>
Survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest are low, around 10 to 11 percent, but your chances can double if not triple if CPR is performed quickly. Which is why students at Pine Middle School are so eager to learn. CPR training can be intimidating at first, but just like anything else, it takes practice. Thanks to a bill passed during the last legislative session, all Nevada students are now required to have CPR and defibrillator training before graduation.More >>
December 1st marks World AIDS Day: a campaign aimed at raising awareness, removing the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and stopping transmission.More >>
The Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy will swear in 24 new officers tomorrow morning, but before they could be sworn in, they had to do the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Pride Run.More >>
Barbara Owens was one of the original Breast Cancer 2 Bikini competitors we followed for six months on Channel 2 News. Her health recently took a turn for the worse - more than five years after she fought breast cancer. Barbara is now on hospice. There is an event this weekend to support her four children - who also lost their father.More >>
Southern Nevada health officials say a young child has died from the flu. The department said it's the first reported death from the flu in the county this season but among 78 cases that have been reported.More >>
