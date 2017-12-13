Reno 1868 FC Brings Back Lindo Mfeka

Reno 1868 FC Release

12/13/2017

Reno 1868 FC has signed attacking midfielder Lindo Mfeka, the team announced Wednesday pending league and federation approval.

The San Jose Earthquakes draftee joins Reno 1868 FC after spending most of the season with the expansion club.

He recently became a free agent after being waived by the Earthquakes.

“Signing Lindo was a top priority for our club and our fans,” Reno 1868 FC GM Andy Smith said. “We’re bringing back a dynamic midfielder that helped us all throughout last season.”

Mfeka helped Reno score 75 goals this past season adding six goals throughout 2017.

The South African native also added three assists while boasting an 86 percent pass success rate in his 22 starts in Reno. Mfeka also scored the first hat trick of his career on Sept. 20 against OKC Energy FC.

The hat trick helped clinch a playoff spot for Reno 1868 FC and helped set a new USL record for most goals in a single season.

“I chose to sign with Reno 1868 FC because of the support I get from both Reno and San Jose,” Mfeka said. “I am looking forward to being back in the Biggest Little City.

“I grew as a player there and I feel like I still have room to improve.”

Head coach Ian Russell added that he’s excited to add an offensive weapon like Mfeka to next season’s squad.

“Really glad to have Lindo back,” Russell said. “He’s one of the most creative and dynamic midfielders in the USL.

“We’re looking forward to his attacking presence next season.”